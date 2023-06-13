Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, expresses his admiration for former Gov. Tommy Thompson, calling him his favorite Republican and contending that Thompson could add to his legacy by helping Wisconsin expand Medicaid to help the uninsured.
Local hospitals give little charity care, notes Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy. He says there are stingy numbers both in Milwaukee County and throughout the state and wonders if the state should require more charity care.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel posts an interview the paper's editorial board had with Milwaukee Mayor Cavilier Johnson and County Executive David Crowley to discuss what's at stake in the state's shared revenue deliberations. The paper's board members outline their views.
In a guest column for the Racine Journal Times, Mimi Yang Wayne Thompson proclaims that Pride Month truly celebrates individualism in America. Homophobia and transphobia push us further from fairness and equality, the author writes, while Pride Month meets that head on.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes that the CIA has lost many agents during the past year, yet Donald Trump continues to degrade the agency, something he has done since his first day on the job as president.