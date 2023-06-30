Bloomer, Wis., Early Learning Center owner Caitlin Mitchell, in a WisOpinion column, accuses Cong. Tom Tiffany of putting child care at risk as he pushed us toward default. Tiffany made it clear he wouldn't support any compromise, she adds.
Daniel Steininger, the grandson of the late Milwaukee Mayor Daniel Hoan and president of the Hoan Foundation, writes a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column that passes along ideas on gun safety submitted to a contest his foundation is sponsoring. Among them are a buyback program and gun licensing fees, he explains.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends the problem with Republicans is its dues-paying members. He notes how delegates to the recent state convention voted for same-day voting when its leaders were pushing the GOP to get out there and vote early, as one example.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson says Republicans alone want to own the youth and gain the future, likening it to what Adolf Hitler used to proclaim. He cites Scott Walker's screeds to serve as an example. It's not about protecting the kids, he contends.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey pays tribute to Lowell Weicker, the Connecticut Republican senator who served on the Watergate Committee. Weicker, who died earlier this week, was determined and unrelenting on that committee, he remembers.
Milwaukee right-wing talk show host Dan O'Donnell accuses the Wisconsin Elections Commission of ignoring state law to avoid confirmation of its administrator. He insists this isn't the first time.