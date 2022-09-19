The Racine Journal Times editorializes that it's time to end the forever trial of the alleged perpetrators of the horrific 9/11 tragedy who are still being held at Guantanamo because of a string of legal procedures. The paper says it favors a compromise deal being crafted by military prosecutors to end this ordeal and obtain at least some justice for the 3,000 who were killed that day.
Pointing to yet another lawsuit filed by the right-wing Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, blogger M.D. Kittle claims that the Wisconsin Elections Commission has broken the law once again.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson writes that Sen. Ron Johnson believes in purging liberals out of everything from universities to religions, claiming that the left has infiltrated everything. Guess he isn't everyone's senator, comments Peterson.
Meanwhile, Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy calls attention to a Guardian story that documented how Johnson financially benefitted from cozy deals with China. Yet, comments Murphy, Johnson is a major player in wanting to investigate Hunter Biden's alleged dealings with the Chinese.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer breaks down the most recent Marquette University Law School poll and provides links to podcasts and columns that do so.
Blogger Bill Stokes conjures up a story that GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has a plan if he elected to transport Wisconsin liberals en masse to Gov. Ron DeSantis' Florida.