It's time for the Kenosha casino to be built, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper says that whoever is elected governor this November needs to put his or her approval on the project which has already been vetoed twice by previous governors.
This week we found the absentee ballot fraud in Wisconsin and wouldn't you know it?, it was Republicans doing it, according to a parody posted on Blogging Blue. The blog points to the Racine election conspirators who requested ten ballots for Robin Vos and Racine Mayor Corey Mason and explores the foolishness it has spawned.
But, in a MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio show host Dan O'Donnell claims the men were doing a service to expose vulnerabilities in Wisconsin's election system.
In a Kenosha News column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr says that, yes, Turkey's autocrat Tayyip Erdogan has curtailed democratic freedoms in his country, but he still remains a key player for the United States and is a true ally of American interests. Brokering the Ukraine-Russian grain deal was a prime example, he writes.
Blogger Bill Stokes is convinced that the end of the world won't be caused by burning up in wildfires or drowning in floods or by self-annihilating warfare, but by the package industry that is producing packages that are impossible to open. Those packages will envelope the world and we won't be able to penetrate it, he speculates.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite wonders if Mandela Barnes still wants to stymie American capitalism. He recounts the now likely Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate's "rant" at a UN climate change conference in Madrid.