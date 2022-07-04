Lifeguard pay needs to be improved to make it the most desirable, must-have job that it once was, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. Swimming pools need to compete with other jobs that are now paying much more, the paper insists.
In a Kenosha News column, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr calls the G7 conference an antidote to war. Global momentum is with these countries, the professor writes, and it's important that these summits continue in the face of Russian aggression, he adds.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Mike Gousha and John Johnson of the Marquette University Law School write that Milwaukee's economy took a hit during the pandemic and its recovery is still a work in progress. The two take a detailed look at what's been good and not so good.
The Eau Claire Leader Telegram maintains that tweaks made to the deer hunting season shows responsibility by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Changes in quota and other limits show the agency is attuned to the state's tradition of responsible hunting.
Abortion is definitely on the ballot, insists Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. He claims that Wisconsin is in the middle of the issue and not all that certain that it will aid the Democrats.
Commenting on the Supreme Court's abortion decision, Channel 3000's Bill Wineke writes that authority without accountability won't work long. He says that if the people lose confidence in the court's legitimacy, our entire governing system is called into question.
Blogger Bill Stokes comments on Wisconsin's "su-pime' Court and other what he calls affronts to the state's democracy. Money seems to be running everything in Wisconsin, he suggests.