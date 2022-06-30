It's time for Republicans to drop the election lies, writes business blogger John Torinus. He issues a memo to GOP hopefuls: "Drop the crutch. Run on your own merits. Separate yourselves from the sedition that has invaded the DNA of your party. Cut out the cancer."
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild insists that Wisconsin's U.S. Sn. Ron Johnson needs to resign. After all the idiotic things that he's done in recent months, now he's caught lying about this role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election, Rothschild writes.
Secrecy shrouds the land deal for a casino in the Kenosha County village of Bristol, writes M.D. Kittle on his Wisconsin Spotlight blog. The community has been left in the dark over the machinations taking place between officials and the developers, he contends.
Brace yourself for more hate, pro-lifers, advises Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska. Once again those who battled to end abortion will be faced with charges that they don't care about the children after they are born, he writes.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman notes that some people, now that the abortion ruling has triggered a strict anti-abortion law in Wisconsin, are recalling the old question asking if you need help going to Illinois for oleo? It was oleo a half century ago, now it's abortion that sets the states apart.