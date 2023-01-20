The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth suggests parents ask themselves about their kids' use of Tik Tok. Now that 22 states have banned its use on government phones, perhaps there's more to Tik Tok than just a place to post silly videos. Is it worth the risk?, he asks.
Now that a Republican leader has bragged about voter suppression in Milwaukee, can we finally stop blaming Black voters?, asks Angela Lang on the Recombobulation Area blog. Robert Spindell's comments are not only sick, but are emblematic of something more, she insists.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson wonders if ranked-choice voting would reduce partisanship in this country. Alaska's experience offers fascinating lessons for those who care about democracy, he writes.
The Racine Journal Times warns of false crash alerts on the new IPhone 14 that is summoning emergency personnel to ski slopes. It's been particularly a problem for Walworth County where the Alpine Valley slopes are located. The paper cautions skiiers to turn off the alarm when navigating the slopes and urges Apple to come up with a solution.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz cautions the "hard left" not to fight against the referendum that will give judges greater latitude in setting bail. It's going to pass anyway, but if the left conducts a vigorous campaign, it will galvanize conservative voters to turn out and that, in turn, will spoil chances to elect a more moderate justice to the Supreme Court, he theorizes.
Blogger Bill Stokes says that after viewing all the carnage going on the world today, the bombing of civilians, including children, has led him to the conclusion that he needs to resign from the human race. Trouble is, no other species will take a human.