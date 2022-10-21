A message must be sent to those spreading lies, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. It may be awhile before the parents of the kids killed in the Sandy Hook massacre get a red cent from Alex Jones, but the system needs to be relentless in pursuing compensation for what he caused these victims, the paper adds.
British conservatives are providing a lesson to American Republicans, insists Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, but asks if they are listening? As has happened with the British Prime Minister Liz Truss being thrown out of the party, the GOP needs to do the same here with Donald Trump, he contends.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, James Fitzhenry says showing up to vote is only the first step in ensuring Black voices are heard by politicians. Voting is the easy part, he writes, getting involved in promoting your views and urging others to participate is needed as well.
In a piece for the Wisconsin Examiner, Michael Rosen and Charlie Dee admonish readers not to buy Ron Johnson's claims about Social Security and Medicare. He leaves out the fact that he wants to scapegoat the two programs as causes of the federal deficit, something that's false, they say.
On the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite, M.D. Kittle insists that Gov. Tony Evers' "incompetent Department of Safety and Professional Services" is now compromising public safety. He claims that the department's slowness has caused a shortage of private security employees.
In an Isthmus column, Dylan Brogan asks what's at stake in the Wisconsin gubernatorial race? He is concerned that if Tony Evers loses to Tim Michels, Wisconsin could very well be the next Florida.