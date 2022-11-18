Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson says the stats show that the further voters live from the center of Milwaukee the more Republican they are. He admits, however, that the reason for this remains a mystery.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff writes that Wisconsin Republicans stepped back from Donald Trump in the recent election, but Trumpism remains alive and well in the state. Most state Republicans won't denounce Trump, she points out, but instead use such terms as we should move on, carefully hedging their bets.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz, the former liberal Madison mayor who now proudly proclaims he's a moderate, says thank you to Donald Trump because he's been the biggest factor in getting Democrats to get out and vote.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska claims that Dane County Executive Joe Parisi has a spine after all because he had the courage to veto the County Board's decision to reduce a new jail to five stories. Blaska attributes the smaller jail proposal to the "woke progressives" on the board.
Wisconsin's 8th District Republican Cong. Mike Gallagher teams up with Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in a Washington Post column insisting that the Chinese-owned social media site Tik Tok needs to be banned in the U.S.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite claims that a "sweetheart" Milwaukee concert deal could prove to costly to the city's taxpayers. He amplifies Republican State Rep. John Macco's contention that the deal with FPC Live's plan to build two concert halls in the Deer District will hurt existing publicly-owned venues.