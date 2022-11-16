Rigged election delusion dies without a whimper is business blogger John Torninus' assessment of last week's elections. How could there be a stolen election if both parties wind up winning key contests, he writes of Democrat Tony Evers' and Republican Ron Johnson's wins. He notes how poorly 2020 election deniers did at the polls across the country.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild says the 2022 elections in Wisconsin demonstrated the ugly results of gerrymandering. He notes that Tony Evers won Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties by more than 90.000 votes, yet none of those counties will be represented by a Democratic assemblyman or state senator in the Legislature.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters analyzes the vote, explaining how Tony Evers' re-election keeps the firewall in place against the Legislature. He also writes that Mandela Barnes' showing was a record for an African-American candidate in Wisconsin and positions Barnes for future elections.
In a column on the conservative Badger Institute blog, Mike Nichols predicts that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will be willing to do some compromising with Tony Evers in the upcoming legislative session.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that "corporate" media and Democrats drummed up the "Big Scare," warning that there'd be violence at the polls on election day. None of that happened, he says, suggesting that it was all part of a plot to aid the Dems.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists it's time for the Republicans to dump Trump. He quotes several GOP-leaning commentators who suggest the Donald is driving more people away than he's attracting.