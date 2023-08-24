Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey comments on the "bloody hands of President Putin" over the news that Wagner group's mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has been killed in an airplane crash. The question is whether Donald Trump will once again praise Putin as "savvy"?
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson insists that a Wisconsin Republican proposal to allow 14- and 15-year-olds to work without getting their parents' permission would return the state to the days of the Gilded Age.
Wisconsin's Trump enablers are still undermining democracy, writes the Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff. She cites the "sore losers" in the Wisconsin Legislature who are doing their best to undermine the new liberal majority in the State Supreme Court.
Right-wing blogger and Washington County Daily News columnist Owen Robinson contends that now that a new school year is upon us, it's time to contemplate just how bad Wisconsin's schools are.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor writes that AI may be the future, but for Black people it continues problems of the past. People are beginning to understand the flaws in biased algorithms and other data that create AI content, she says.