Teens want mentors, not police in Milwaukee's public schools, writes the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey. The teens made that clear at a recent forum on the subject, but the big question, Causey says, will anyone listen to them?
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that the reason Madison is one of the few that won't sanction body cameras for its police officers is because its elected officials are cop haters. The cameras might actually exonerate police, he claims, and Madison doesn't want that.
Milwaukee blogger Chris Liebenthal, in a post on the Crooks and Liars blog, contends that 3rd Dist. Cong. Derrick Van Orden's "drunken rage" attack on young interns in the Capitol is cause for termination.
In his weekly column that appears in Isthmus and several other state newspapers, Steve Walters notes that 1.4 million on Medicaid in Wisconsin are being asked to reapply. The big question, he writes, is will they?
In a WisOpinion piece, Ann Roe, a Janesville small business owner, laments that after 58 years we still have to fight to protect Medicare and Medicaid. She says it's a shame that this is still the case and urges GOP U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil to get on board in their defense.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff takes notice of the hate groups confronting a drag show in Watertown last weekend and condemns the conservative legislators who seemed ok with the protesters carrying Nazi flags and chanting blood will flow.