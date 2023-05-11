Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy asks if U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is vulnerable or unbeatable? He notes the pundits are all over the place on that question, some claiming her race is a toss-up and others declaring she will be an easy winner. It probably boils down to who her GOP opponent will be, he suggests.
In an analysis for Milwaukee blog the Recombobulation Area, Marquette University political science professor Phil Rocco compares how municipal governments will fare under the Republican shared revenue plan with Tony Evers' proposal. For one, Evers' is much bigger, plus it doesn't impose state requirements on local governments, he notes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey wonders why the Republican-controlled Legislature believes that the folks in Waushara County, for instance, shouldn't be able to vote on whether we should have a different method to drawing political boundaries?
Republican State Rep. Amanda Nedweski complains that the cancellation of a panel discussion on the impact of diversity, equity and inclusion scheduled for the Medical College of Wisconsin next week amounts to cancel culture striking again. In a WisOpinion column, she claims that the woke mob caused the school to cancel the panel featuring a group of conservatives.
On his More Verb than Noun blog, Mike McCabe explores the First Amendment and shows how it's abused by propagandists who believe it gives them a license to lie with the obvious intent to instill fear and cause panic. He decries the attempt to prohibit local advisory referendums as an example of dissing the First Amendment.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff says it's time to get serious about teacher appreciation week. It's more than flowers and muffins, she writes. The best way to show our support for the teaching profession is to adequately fund our schools, she adds.