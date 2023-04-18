Yes, they can, but, no, they shouldn't, writes the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth responding to suggestions that the now two-thirds GOP majority in the State Senate could lead to impeachment actions, including against newly-elected Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz. Wisconsin would be better off by having more statesmen and fewer partisans, he adds.
Looking at the results of this month's elections, columnist Bill Kaplan, in a piece on WisOpinion, declares that change is blowing in the wind as Bob Dylan once sang. He notes the increase in young people getting involved and signs of significant change among suburban voters. There's movement to overcome the partisan divide, he adds.
Business Blogger John Torinus explores the merger of Froedtert Health and ThedaCare and asks if consumers will benefit. He sees some advantages to the merger, including more training for future doctors, but is skeptical it will do anything to lower costs.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, the chair of the Oneida Nation, Tehassi Hill, insists that if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Indian Child Welfare Act it would amount to a disaster. The law is a gold standard for protecting the welfare of children, he writes.
Lackluster results don't justify the DNR's delay in releasing wolf management comments, editorializes the Eau Claire Leader Telegram. The paper criticizes the department for delaying release of the comments from citizens and then when finally doing it, picking a Friday afternoon.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey uses examples set recently by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley for sowing distrust with their cavalier use of numbers.