Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson asks what kind of Supreme Court justice would Daniel Kelly be? He left a clear track record during his four years on the court, he answers, describing what that record reveals.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey argues that the current high court race screams out more than ever the need to pick our justices by merit selection. This isn't an attack on any judicial philosophy, he insists, but a disgust for the method itself.
In a commentary for a Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce post, business owner Willard Walker complains that high health care costs are hurting Wisconsin's economic competitiveness. Hospital prices are the number one reason why, he adds.
In a Wisconsin Examiner column, Jim Goodman maintains that corporate profits outweigh health, culture and livelihood. It's amplified by the planting of genetically modified crops, including corn to Mexico as he explains what he means.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz contends that President Joe Biden was right when he okayed some drilling in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska. He argues that Biden had a weak legal hand to prevent it.