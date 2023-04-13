Wisconsin should be embarrassed with last week's State Supreme Court election for its utter nastiness, contends the Beloit Daily News. The paper blames the two political parties for turning what should have been a nonpartisan election into a political spectacle.
The Racine Journal Times takes a look at referendum questions on the ballot in last week's election and determines that hopes and fears played a part among the voters. Questions on public safety spending passed, the paper notes, but schools didn't do as well.
Republicans face the music after their Supreme Court loss, writes the Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff. Losing its lock on power is an existential crisis for the party, she maintains, since it can no longer turn to the high court to sanction its actions.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, child care consultant Suzanne Brault writes that with child care now costing as much as college, we need to start investing in early education. She calls for a major state and federal investment in the system.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz has some fun with State Rep. David Steffen's bill to ban the use of social media by kids under 18 between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. He notes Steffen claims that parents need help with this, just like they do with smoking and alcohol. Noticeably missing in Steffen's list, says Cieslewiz, is firearms.