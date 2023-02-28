The April 4th spring election could mean a reset for Wisconsin, writes columnist Bill Kaplan in a posting on WisOpinion. It could send a message to GOP politicians who have been running Wisconsin like a banana republic that the people want to be heard, he says. Kaplan cites the continued refusal to expand Medicaid in the state as a stark example of ignoring the people's wishes.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor wraps up Black History Month with a tribute to William Green, who in 1892 was one of the first Black graduates of the UW's Law School and a groundbreaking Milwaukee attorney who took a case to the Supreme Court and succeeded in creating the state's first Civil Rights Act.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska isn't so sure about the recent shake-up in the Dane County Republican Party where two longtime leaders were ousted by two relative newcomers to the county. He likens the voting to a hostile takeover.
In a Wisconsin Examiner piece, former State Sen. Tim Cullen remembers former Gov. Tony Earl, who passed away last week, as the governor who brought everyone to the table. Cullen was the Senate's majority leader when Earl was governor from 1983-87.
Sam Hagedorn, who writes a blog called the Badger Bubbler in Milwaukee, is excited about a book by a retired Milwaukee police captain which, he claims, will solve the city's violence problem. Called the Area Saturation Patrol, the idea includes saturation policing in neighborhoods and marshalling everyone to work together. It has worked before and can again, he contends.