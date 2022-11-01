Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a posting on WisOpinion, points out the mixed messages many Republicans in Congress are signaling to oppose unlimited support for embattled Ukraine, including northern Wisconsin Cong. Tom Tiffany. This is music to Vladimir Putin's ears, he writes, adding that it's more important than ever that we stand with Ukraine.
Northern Wisconsin conservative commentator Richard Moore writes that Congress' progressive caucus became anti-war again -- for about three hours. He chortles at the letter that the caucus sent to President Biden urging negotiations with Russia and then quickly withdrew after other Democrats were outraged.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes that 2nd District Cong. Mark Pocan signed the letter which Humphrey contends was a win for Putin because it showed a division among House Democrats.
Business blogger John Torinus chimes in noting that the progressive caucus joined House minority leader Kevin McCarthy in equivocating on the Ukraine situation. It's important that when a nation is at war, political divisions be left behind to rally around the president, he insists.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor reminds voters of the importance of their being informed about the candidates in next week's mid-term elections. We all must do our due diligence in understanding who we are electing to office, she insists.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign reports that outside spending for next week's election has hit a "horrifying high." Outside advocacy groups support Republicans have spent a record $39.65 million compared to $12.07 for the Democrats, the watchdog notes.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is still defending the Jan. 6th insurrection, contends Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He quotes from a recent article in which the Wisconsin senator criticizes characterizations of the assault on the U.S. Capitol as "armed insurrection."
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz says it's ironic, but the U.S. Supreme Court could do Democrats a favor by declaring affirmative action in education unconstitutional. He explains why he thinks so.