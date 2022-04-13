Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments on the news that Wisconsin's eight richest people are worth $58 billion. The super-wealthy have helped transform states like Wisconsin, he writes. He points to research that shows how billionaires are able to buy their way with politicians.
Channel 3000's Bill Wineke insists that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos owns the Michael Gableman fiasco. Apparently when he hired Gableman to conduct an election investigation at Donald Trump's behest, no one told the speaker that Gableman is an idiot.
In a column for the Milwaukee Courier, Gov. Tony Evers writes that small businesses and farmers are the backbone of Wisconsin's economy. It's why, he says, that he's directed millions of dollars of federal pandemic money to shore up these keys to the state's financial well being.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild writes that Gov. Evers has saved the day by vetoing the GOP legislators' anti-voting bills. Thanks, he tells the governor, for standing up for our freedom to vote.
Bill Osmulski of the right-wing MacIver Institute, posts a blog contending that lawmakers are frustrated that prosecutors won't enforce election laws. He quotes several Republican legislators who are miffed at both Republican and Democratic district attorneys for not filing charges on violations of existing laws.