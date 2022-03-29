Historic turnover will change the Wisconsin Legislature, writes columnist Steve Walters in Urban Milwaukee. Retirements, redistricting and decisions to seek higher office will make for a new era in state politics, he believes.
The Racine Journal Times editorially chides the Racine County Muskego-Norway School District for declining to reveal the property tax impact of an upcoming school spending referendum. Want to buy a pig in a poke?, the paper claims is what the district's action is in effect saying.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson believes that Republicans are marching in lock step to create an authoritarian lockdown across the country. He notes the similarity of several bills being enacted into law by red states.
President Biden said what the world knows to be true, insists Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey over the president's remarks that Russia's Putin can't remain in power. Biden needed to reassert the United States' ideals, he says, and that's what he did.
Now is not the time for an escalatory U.S. enforced no fly zone over Ukraine, writes columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. The first step to end this war is to initiate a ceasefire, he says, and then Putin and Zelensky need to negotiate. We must, however, do our utmost to avoid nuclear war, he adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska disputes claims that critical race theory isn't being taught in Wisconsin schools. He contends that it is being taught in all schools and that the college schools of education teach the theory to aspiring teacher students.