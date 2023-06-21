Columnist Steve Walters explores the high stakes that involved in the debate over the future of Wisconsin's elections administrator, Meagan Wolfe. He predicts the bi-partisan Elections Commission will reappoint her only to rebuffed by Republican legislators who must confirm the appointment, setting up a crisis in selecting a new administrator before the 2024 elections.
In his More Verb than Noun blog, Mike McCabe points out that when you make one mistake, don't make two. Admitting a mistake and starting over is always best, but Donald Trump continues to compound his errors. He has been proven wrong time and time again, yet millions of Americans continue to believe him, he writes.
Mike Reed, the CEO of Gannett Newspapers, explains why his company that owns 11 Wisconsin daily newspapers has filed suit against Google. It's aimed a restoring fairness in the digital advertising marketplace, he writes in a column that appears in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
The nation now needs the 2020 energy exhibited during the George Floyd demonstrations to stem our mindless gun violence, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. The demonstrations helped make Juneteenth a national holiday, he says, and that kind of movement could help spur action against guns.
Walworth County Democratic Party member Jerry Hanson, in a WisOpinion column, asks why any legislator would want the UW to fail? He suggests they should put their political issues aside and support the university that remains a bright beacon on the hill for the state.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, data wonk Bruce Thompson asks which party is best for the state and national economies? He looks at the data going back 75 years and finds that the economies do better when Democrats are in control.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth discusses several new books he's read that outline how hatred has been kept alive in our country. He says breaking that fever is everyone's job and he offers the books as ones everyone should read.