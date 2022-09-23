USA Today/Wisconsin newspapers join in an editorial deploring the decision to hold just one debate between gubernatorial candidates Tony Evers and Tim Michels before the Nov. 8th election. Wisconsin voters deserve better, the papers declare, pointing out that this hasn't happened for nearly 25 years.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson asks if Donald Trump is a threat to Republicans during the coming mid-terms? He suggests that a Trump endorsement may mean something entirely different in the general election than the primaries.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild writes that Gov. Tony Evers is right about direct democracy in proposing to allow the citizenry vote for initiatives like overturning the 175-year-old abortion law. He presents a history of why the procedure wasn't enacted in Wisconsin years ago and suggests now is the time to give voters that opportunity so that their will can rule as it should.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says it a good day for America's checks and balances as New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James took actions against Donald Trump's family for its alleged fraudulent business practices. That coupled with the appeals court's decision to allow the FBI to continue its probe of Trump's handling of classified documents were positive actions, he maintains.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is wondering if Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes Conway is trying to lose the next election with her proposal to "buy off" all Madison employees with a $1,000 check? Blaska claims her plan isn't going over very well.
It's hard being an imitation Donald Trump, insists Channel 3000,'s Bill Wineke. The columnist points out the several mistakes that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made in his stunt to send planeloads of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard.