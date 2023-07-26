In his column that appears in the Janesville Gazette, columnist Steve Walters notes GOP State Chair Brian Schimming's advice that Republicans need to have a second choice to Donald Trump in the upcoming candidate debate.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says it's time for the Milwaukee County Board to "guts up" over the .0.4 sales tax hike. If the supervisors don't, the county is facing financial ruin in the near future, he contends.
The Racine Journal Times posts a column by Dean Ridings, CEO of America's Newspapers, advocating for a bill pending in Congress that would aid local newspapers in their fight with big tech. It would help more businesses afford newspaper advertising, he writes.
Personal accountability is stone dead as a GOP concept, proclaims Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He remembers Republicans chiding the late Ted Kennedy for not taking personal responsibility for the infamous Chappaquiddick incident and now they won't demand the same of Donald Trump for his many misdeeds.
Milwaukee blogger Chris Liebenthal, posting on the Crooks and Liars blogsite, gives a shout out to Leigh McGowan, also known as the Politics Girl, for her open letter to white women, who she says need to look askance at organizations like Moms for Facism.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz isn't happy with what he calls Joe Biden's "back door strategies," trying to govern by presidential fiat rather than attempting to get legislation passed in the Congress.