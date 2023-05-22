The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff says that Republicans are playing chicken with the economy at both the federal and state levels. While the U.S. House is threatening to cause a national debt default, Wisconsin GOP legislators have thrown away the governor's ideas to help local governments that are in a budgetary crisis, she writes.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey says the deadly traffic crashes in his city signals that the mayor needs to go bold or get out of the way. Someone needs to play the bad guy to begin dealing with reckless drivers, he insists.
Blogger Bill Stokes has a few questions for Wisconsin citizens about bear hound hunting in the state. Among them he asks if they know that Wisconsin is the only state in the nation that allows such outrageous inhumane activity?
In a column for the Racine Journal Times and the Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr comments that the British elections have national and international implications. It shows a surprising resurgence of liberals after years of conservative ascendance, he notes, and explains what that may mean for the future.
The conservative Badger Institute's Patrick McIlheran questions why the state provides less money for parents when they choose to send their children to a public school with more options? He insists that public charter schools are discriminated against by the way state aid is distributed.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz says that the so-called Line 5 pipeline should flow. He insists that continued opposition to running the line through the Bad River reservation is why environmentalists get a bad name.