A gas tax holiday isn't likely in Wisconsin, writes columnist Steve Walters in an Urban Milwaukee piece. Even if Tony Evers wanted to suspend the tax, the Republicans in the Legislature, who are out of session anyhow, are unlikely to agreed, he says.
In a guest column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Chris Krco, president of the nonprofit Housing for All, accuses Milwaukee landlords of jacking up rents and contributing to inflation. He has suggestions on what can be done about it.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Rep. Lakeisha Myers implores the United States to establish better trade relations with Africa. She notes the continent is lavish with resources that could easily take the place of Russian goods.
The MacIver Institute's Heather Smith maintains that the Marquette University Law School's poll shows that Wisconsinites are united on their views of one thing -- the high rate of inflation.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff rounds up the comments made by Wisconsin leaders responding to the Supreme Court's abortion decision. Republicans celebrate, Democrats are heartbroken, she reports.