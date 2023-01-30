The Racine Journal Times, calling Gov. Tony Evers' state of the state speech outlining some of his budget priorities "breathtaking," says there seems to be room for common ground, but that must include more aids for cash-strapped local budgets. The frosty process now begins, the editorial adds.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, County Exec David Crowley says his county is ready to be a partner with state leaders to shape innovative solutions to local problems. There are efficiencies that can be enacted, he adds, with help from the state budget. He touts his meetings with Republican legislative leaders.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow's plan to build an indoor gun range with a liquor license disqualifies her from holding a seat on the State Supreme Court. Humphrey claims her plan shows a complete lack of responsibility.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that the Big Money Left is all in for the Wisconsin Supreme Court race this spring. He quotes conservative Dan Kelly, the former justice who was defeated in a bid to retain his seat and is running again, complaining that national leftists are ready to spend big on the race.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz says that he admires the way that liberal court candidate Janet Protasiewicz is answering questions about her views on issues that may come before the court. Instead of demurring as most court candidate do, she answers questions directly without violating any judicial ethics rules.
Meanwhile, humor blogger Bill Stokes comments on the court race, citing last week's front page story on the contest in the New York Times. Stokes insists decency could prevail in the election unless "plantation" billionaires wind up buying it for conservatives.