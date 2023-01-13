The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff is wondering what Wisconsin Republicans will do after Bob Spindell spilled the beans about suppressing Black votes in Milwaukee. The GOP needs to do more than get rid of Spindell, she insists, and that includes turning away from their long-held policy to make it difficult for people of color to vote.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy points to the vast wealth of the Milwaukee area's Ascension Health. It is cutting services, yet it paying huge executive salaries, and is sitting on billions in cash and investments, he writes.
The MacIver Institute's Heather Smith blogs about the five things to watch in Wisconsin's legislative session during the next 180 days. She includes the amount of the state surplus that will go for tax relief and what, if anything, will be done about rising crime.
The Badger Institute's Patrick McIlheran is alarmed that with the resignation of the Dodge County district attorney there are no prosecutors left to prosecute crimes. He calls that plus problems finding enough police officers contributing to what he labels a state with no convictions.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite contends that Wisconsin's DNR is violating a Winnebago Count local zoning ordinance. He says the agency failed to get the necessary permits to build a maintenance garage in the county.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey maintains that House Republicans aren't serious about governing. It is clear, he says, that the majority of the GOP members of the House are attempting to appease Donald Trump, not the American people.