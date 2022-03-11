Spare Wisconsin any more silliness with the Michael Gableman election probe, writes Beloit Daily News' columnist Bill Barth. Gableman looks more like a party hack every time he opens his mouth, Barth comments.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson takes a nuanced look at Gableman's "facts," including a claim that outside aid to offset voting costs during the pandemic changed the 2020 election. Thompson shows that Gableman's claims are completely erroneous and shows why.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey has Ukraine's President Zelenskyy mirrors Winston Churchill in leading a crusade against tyranny. The Ukraine president has in volumes the character Churchill possessed, he insists.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign complains that Wisconsin Republican lawmakers have approved a school voucher bill at the expense of the state's homeowners. The bill, which eliminates salary caps on qualifying for state-funded vouchers for private schools will cause property taxes outside of Milwaukee to increase by $577 million, the WDC estimates.
Business blogger John Torinus wonders why the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee derailed the spectacular Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs project on Lake Michigan, commenting that the JFC has become the place where high value conservation projects go to die.
The war in Ukraine and world crisis haven't changed one fact: the U.S. remains prosperous and strong, writes Prof. Mark Copelovitch of the UW-Madison's La Follette School of Public Affairs in a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite wonders if Gov. Tony Evers is misusing the National Guard. He cites a letter to Evers from Republican House members that question the governor's use of Guard medics to help support hospitals during the pandemic.
Milwaukee's attempt to get the State Legislature to authorize a sales tax for the city will have to wait another two years, notes Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy as the State Assembly gavels out of session for this term.