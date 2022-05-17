Some Democrats are still not hearing rural Wisconsin, comments columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. Unless the party starts banging the drums and holding listening sessions in rural Wisconsin, election disaster looms, gerrymandering or not. Tony Evers and Tammy Baldwin have shown the way, he adds.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that many white supremacists in America are stoked by Fox News. Unless we unite and do everything we can to denounce these knuckle draggers, he says, a violent America will continue.
The Racine Journal Times complains that the Department of Homeland Security's "Disinformation Governance Board" sounds an awful lot like George Orwell's "1984" where big brother is watching you.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends the Republican swamp is getting crowded. If a stolen election is your theme then you'll be crying about your own stolen election come November, he advises GOP candidates who cling to that issue.
Meanwhile, on the Wisconsin Conservative Digest site, Paris Procopis, one of those who Blaska calls out, posts a commentary entitled snakes, weasels and Madison swamp creatures. He contends that Rebecca Kleefisch backers are trying to smear one of her opponents in the primary, Tim Michels.
M. D. Kittle on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite has found the villain in the baby formula shortage -- Joe Biden. Kittle claims that formula is going to illegal immigrants on the border at the expense of American mothers and Biden is doing nothing about it.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor comments that Black health is going up in smoke. She complains that there are still active smoking campaigns aimed at African-Americans that are contributing to heart disease, cancer and stroke.