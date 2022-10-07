James Causey, columnist for USA Today/Wisconsin newspapers, writes about a former inmate who built a cell to show the public that solitary confinement is torture. Causey says that the display has convinced him.
In a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel column, Zhenhuan Lei, an assistant professor at the UW-Madison's La Follette School of Public Affairs writes that U.S. and Chinese cooperation is essential for solving climate change and other problems.
In a WisOpinion column, Jacob Stampen, emeritus professor of educational leadership at the UW-Madison, explores Tony Evers' vetoes and concludes that they were virtuous.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman has a snarky post on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson getting the endorsement of the Wisconsin Tavern League this week. He's definitely wrong for Wisconsin, claims Heinzelman, because he drinks beer like an underage frat boy.
On his podcast Wisconsin Spotlight, right-wing pundit M.D. Kittle focuses on the "invalid guidance" of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Despite a judge's ruling that the WEC's advice to local election clerks is invalid, the WEC still has that advice posted on its website, Kittle maintains.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz is convinced that in the political issue battle between abortion and crime, crime is the winner. He contends that while Republican claims that Democrats are soft on crime are over the top, they aren't exactly without some merit.