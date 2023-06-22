The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth notes that there are many serious issues demanding attention, but instead our legislators are focusing on defunding diversity programs at the university and passing legislation demanding phonics be taught in the schools.
Juneteenth was wonderful, writes the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey, so don't let the .01% spoil it all for everyone. We should discuss the love and positivity that marked the holiday, not the actions of a few youth who resorted to violence, he insists.
Marquette University professor Phil Rocco has seven takeaways from the final shared revenue bill passed this week in the Legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers. He notes that it's much more than a shared revenue bill in a posting on the Recombobulation Area blogsite.
Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce's Evan Umpir contends that Wisconsin cannot wait to catch the Midwest and the nation in tax competitiveness. He claims that the state needs to lower its upper income tax rates before this legislative session ends.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is not so sure about the moxie of the five passengers in the submarine that has been lost exploring the sunken luxury liner the Titanic. No shoes and no lifejackets? Really?, he asks.