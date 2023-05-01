Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contends that Shelia Stubbs has a temperament problem and that calls into question whether in this polarized day and age she is suitable to lead the county's Department of Human Services.
The Badger Institute's Patrick McIlheran contends that labor economist Barbara Biasi has vindicated Scott Walker's Act 10. According to McIlheran, Biasi credits Act 10 for reforming the way teachers are paid, which took power away from their unions. The economist claims that has allowed districts to hire better teachers.
What do you mean Joe Biden is too old to run for re-election?, asks nonagenarian blogger Bill Stokes. He complains that Biden is probably too young, not possessing the life experiences of 90-year-olds like him.
In a Tone Madison column, Christina Lieffring wonders if Republicans are that far out of touch in Wisconsin, pointing to the Supreme Court candidacy of Dan Kelly and the gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels last year. They haven't a clue that Scott Walker-style politics isn't resonating with young people, she says.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz hopes the shared revenue deal touted by legislative Republicans and the Democratic leaders of the city and county of Milwaukee isn't a backdoor way to get funding for the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium upkeep, but even if it is it looks like a good deal for the state's biggest city and county.