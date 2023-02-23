In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor notes that some Republicans were upset with the signing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" -- often called the Black national anthem -- at the Super Bowl this month. She tells of the history of the song and compare it with the U.S. national anthem, which was written by a slave owner whose lyrics to the song defended the institution of slavery.
Elizabeth Pierson, a law fellow at Law Forward, argues in a Wisconsin Examiner op-ed that the "democracy principle" would redeem the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Wisconsin's constitution contains that principle, she writes, but it has been ignored by the current court in numerous decisions.
In a WisOpinion posting, columnist Bill Kaplan outlines the alternatives available to Wisconsin's 8th District Cong. Mike Gallagher, who is chairing a committee examining strategic competition between the U.S. and China. He reminds Gallagher that the Chinese economic threat requires U.S. competition -- not war.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafter says that Tony Evers' budget proposal to fund fixes at American Family Park also includes a property tax exemption. He wonders if this could jeopardize a potential "beer district?"
Evers' proposal for the Brewers' stadium surprised legislative Republicans, writes columnist Steve Walters in the Janesville Gazette. The GOP grimaced because they will face a real dilemma: giving money to help millionaire baseball owners and players or face being blamed for losing the Brewers to another city.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska predicts that Dan Kelly will be among the top two candidates in today's election with Janet Protasiewicz capturing the other top vote. And he says that Glorida Reyes will get 48% of the Madison primary vote for mayor to Satja Rhodes-Conway's 42%.