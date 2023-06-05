Baraboo Democratic State Rep. Dave Considine notes that Republican legislators removed every single school-based mental health programs from the state budget. He laments, during mental health awareness month, how harmful this is going to be for children's mental health.
In a conservative Badger Institute blog, Shannon Whitworth, executive director of the Free Enterprise Academy of Milwaukee, complains that opportunities for Black students to graduate at UW-Milwaukee are being squandered. He makes suggestions on what needs to be done.
On his WisBiz Facebook blog, Gregg Hoffman contends that the U.S. Supreme Court is ignored science when it overturned the EPA's definition of wetlands. To ignore science can impair the future of many species, he points out.
Business blogger John Torinus writes that Ukraine reminds ius what our Memorial Day really means. They are showing how the better angels of the human race can prevail over the bullies of the world.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz claims the hard-right weakened itself in the fight over over the debt limit. In return for pushing the country to the brink of default, they did not endear themselves to the American people, he says.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska does an early rating of the likely Republican candidates for president and finds many lacking. Of note, he gives Donald Trump a -5 score in the "presidential" category.