Wisconsin has plenty of money for schools, too bad kids can't get it, writes Ruth Conniff on the Wisconsin Examiner post. There is ample federal money that can be distributed to schools, but the GOP-controlled Legislature refuses to budge so extra funds can accrue to local districts, she notes.
On the Wisconsin Right Now blogsite, GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels accuses the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel of anti-Christian bigotry and complains that mainstream media is biased in favor of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes Michels' blasts at the media, angry that it reported on his trust's charitable donations to anti-LGBT, anti-abortion and anti-contraceptive organizations. Murphy notes that the controversy has illuminated the differences between Evers and Michels.
Kenosha News and Lee Newspaper ethics columnist Richard Kyte comments on the "moral failure" of the student loan forgiveness, contending that to many it doesn't seem a fair way to deal with the problem.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign awards its September influence peddler of the month to the Super PAC Club for Growth, pointing out that it spent $3.5 million in the two weeks before the August Republican primary to defeat former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska pounces on the news that Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett was photographed with a sex offender several years ago, adding that Democrats consort with the darnedest people.