Patrick McIlheran of the conservative Badger Institute insists that increased school choice funding and a gift from the Gus Ramirez family will help thousands of kids flourish. He quotes Ramirez, who contributed $34 million to the voucher program, saying that minority kids are getting screwed by the public school system.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff doesn't see it that way. She notes how disappointed public school advocates are with the new state budget and wonders if we are to break into hostile camps over education, tearing down yet another institution that has brought people together?
Columnist Bill Kaplan, in a WisOpinion posting praises Republicans Reid Ribble, Kathy Bernier and Tom Petri for stepping forward to urge GOP presidential debaters to admit Joe Biden won the 2020 election. He refers to them as constitutional Republicans as opposed to the insurrectionists.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer maintains that the one thing about the upcoming Republican debate that no one is talking about is if Donald Trump should lose the nomination, will he accept it?
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor says that student loan debt solutions still exist. She lists the options student debt holders still have even though President Biden's debt relief plan was struck down by the Supreme Court.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz points out that he has been an unapologetic defender of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, but probably not much longer. He's thinking of leaving the Democratic Party, the bogger points out, and will probably run for president on the No Labels slate. That would surely help Trump in the election, he surmises.