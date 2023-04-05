Right-wing blogger and Washington County Daily News columnist Owen Robinson insists that now that the election is over we need to focus on our dysfunctional education system. He contends that school choice is the first step to fix it.
The attack on libraries and books continues, complains Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He points to Missouri where conservative Republicans are defunding libraries and imposing fines on librarians who allow children to get access to books that they deem having sexual content.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts a meme that he says proves pronouns do matter, after all. Now instead of the chant "lock her up," the Trump crowd is freaking out about "lock him up," he chortles.
Janesville Gazette columnist Steve Knox wonders if the church pews will be filled after this Easter Sunday? He explains he's worried that his city has become a "creaster" where many people only attend church on Easter and Christmas. He's afraid that it has come to that considering the empty pews he sees on other Sundays.
On his More Verb than Noun blog, Mike McCabe muses on the unsocial aspects of social media, declaring that friends on Facebook aren't really friends for the most part and contrasts those interactions with real live get togethers with actual people who become friends.