Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes that national "scam PACs" have Wisconsin roots. He cites a New York Times' story that told of slick robo calls that raise money for something calls the Police Alliance, but that 99% of the money go into the fundraisers' own pockets. Three of them, Murphy says, learned their trade raising money for Scott Walker and conservative activist Eric O'Keefe.
When the people's will is dismissed, vote those politicians out of office, advises the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth. The issue of abortion is an example, he writes, pointing to the fact the state's citizens clearly oppose the 1849 state law, but the politicians in control won't even allow discussion on the matter.
Self-proclaimed energy policy specialist Isaac Orr in a WisOpinion posting, says that electricity rate hikes will continue until Wisconsin policy improves. He places the blame on Gov. Tony Evers' Green policies which he claims puts monopoly utilities in control and urges legislative conservatives to oppose them.
On the conservative Badger Institute blog, Michael Jahr is happy that legislators are advancing a universal recognition licensing bill that would finally help remedy longtime bureaucratic dysfunction. Jahr notes the Badger Institute has pushed the bills.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that shame is lacking in our politics today. He describes how shame was once a powerful force to address abhorrent behavior, but now politicians like Donald Trump and George Santos get by without suffering any shame for purely shameful acts.