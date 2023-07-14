Recombobulation Area blogger Dan Shafer hails the passage of the Milwaukee two percent sales tax as the example of how Milwaukee lives to fight another day. Without its passage, Milwaukee's future was doubtful, he declares.
In the Kenosha News, ethics columnist Richard Kyte writes that healthy communities need more public spaces. He stresses the importance of in-person interaction among people to share ideas and care for one another.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska uses his blog to answer a letter to the editor in the Wisconsin State Journal that wondered why Republicans won't speak out for children, the elderly and people of color. Blaska, who describes himself as a RINO, attempts to speak for the party.
In a posting on the conservative Badger Institute blog, free-lancer Michael Jahr insists that the new state budget missed the mark by not including a provision to allow mid-level providers to perform dental therapy.
Business blogger John Torinus writes that the governor's veto of a plan on two-year colleges did nothing to solve the problem. Torinus claims that consolidating UW-Milwaukee's Washington County campus and the area's technical school should have been allowed.
Meanwhile, the Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth insists that Wisconsin is not done with the need for veto reform. It was wrong for Tony Evers, for example, to defy legislative intent with his vetoes to secure school funding for 400 years, Barth alleges.