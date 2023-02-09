The Kenosha News and the Racine Journal Times run an editorial proclaiming that voting machines are doing their job. As another election nears, don't fall for the false narratives about rigged elections, the papers say, citing a new audit that confirms the safety and accuracy of the state's voting machines.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild argues that Joe Biden stood up for democracy in Tuesday's state of the union address. Rothschild condemns the rude behavior of some members of Congress while listing his favorite parts of the president's speech.
All Americans can cheer the speech, chimes in Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. The blogger maintains that most state of the unions are uplifting because they show the best about the nation's political system.
So does blogger Dave Cieslewicz who proclaims "Nice speech, Joe." The former Madison mayor has his own list of the talk's highlights, and includes a sidebar -- Mitt Romney's put down of George Santos on the House floor.
In a WisOpinion column, State Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard writes that local governments need the state's assistance. She's hoping that Republican legislative leadership will deliver added shared revenues to the locals in the finalized version of the budget that goes to Tony Evers.
The conservative Badger Institute's Patrick McIllheran touts a charter school in Milwaukee suburb Wauwatosa that has says has become a godsend for many Black families and is what parents need these days. He describes the fiscal problem it endures, however, because of inadequate state funding.