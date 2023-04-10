In a column for the Racine Journal Times and the Kenosha News, Carthage College Prof. Arthur Cyr comments that Russia is strangling freedom through intimidation. He cites the arrest of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gerschkovich as the latest example.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says he was pleased to see the $144 million settlement in the Texas 2017 church shooting. America needs to see just how much gun violence is costing the country, he claims.
Membership has its privileges . . . and responsibilities says Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska in saying his does not condemn the Tennessee GOP legislators who ousted two Black Democratic representatives last week.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff writes that former Justice Daniel Kelly's bitter concession speech marks the decline of minority rule. Wisconsin Republicans have become used to minority rule, she points out, and the results of last week's high court election could well end all that.
The far right website, Wisconsin Right Now, saw it all differently. Anthony LoCoco explained how the conservatives should react to their court loss. He wants the solid legislative GOP majority to double down and pass constitutional amendments to codify everything from school choice to right to work.
On his More Verb than Noun blog, Mike McCabe focuses on last week's passing of the advisory referendum that insists recipients of governmental benefits need to be looking for a job. He points out that there are often reasons for people being poor.