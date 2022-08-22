Former Milwaukee Health Commissioner Paul Nannis, in a column on WisOpinion, declares that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is wrong about Social Security. First of all, he writes, the program needs to be kept out of partisan politics.
On his More Verb Than Noun blogsite, Mike McCabe says he's worried that facism in America is on the right. He recalls years ago some arguing with him that the U.S. isn't a democracy, but a republic. He writes that he thought that was mainly a semantical declaration, but now understands that's it's become a full-scale ideology.
UW-Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford, in a column for WisOpinion, writes that Wisconsin students deserve an increase in the Wisconsin grant program. The grants have been stagnant for too long, she explains, and we need to do better to help students afford college.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz complains that the Dane County Board blew it again by failing to decide what to do with the jail. He says he used to think the Madison school board was the most dysfunctional body in the county, but the county board has become a close rival.
On his Wisconsin Spotlight padcast, right-wing commentator M.D. Kittle comments on Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett's gun buyback event and insists that studies have shown that they don't work.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is becoming amused by Wisconsin Republicans' mistrust of elections -- especially the ones that they lose. He cites the wild charges floating around Robin Vos' primary win. His opponent, a 2020 election denier, is claiming all sorts of chicanery.