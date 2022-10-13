Wisconsin's USA Today newspapers, including the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, have proclaimed that Ron Johnson has no business being a Wisconsin U.S. senator any longer. In a strongly-worded editorial, the papers maintain that Johnson has recklessly promoted election lies to go along with his outlandish anti-science claims and his support to upend Social Security and Medicare.
The Racine Journal Times is worried that Republican candidates Tim Michels and Ron Johnson are undercutting faith in the Nov. 8 elections with their unwillingness to say whether they will accept the results. What's sad, the paper says, is the pandering to their party's deference to Donald Trump's election lies.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth calls the practice of Scott Walker appointees to stay in their positions after they have expired because the State Senate refuses to ratify Tony Evers' appointments "flat wrong." These squatters are telling voters to stuff it, he adds.
In a MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell claims that Gov. Tony Evers' quest to reduce the state's prison population has destroyed public safety. O'Donnell contends that the Parole Commission took Evers at his word and increased the number of murderers being paroled.
In advance of Friday night's debate between Tim Michels and Tony Evers, columnist Steve Walters lists the seven questions that he'd like to see the candidates answer. In an Urban Milwaukee column, Walters says his questions are the ones the voters would like answered.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that when you vote in 2022 think about 1912. That's when Warren Harding spelled out the character that an elected official must have to be a true leader, he explains.