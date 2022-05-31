U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is is own worst opponent, writes columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion posting. He points out that while he condemns the media, he actually craves press interviews. And he consistently lies to Wisconsin voters, Kaplan adds.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy, meanwhile, points out that the NRA loves Ron Johnson. The gun rights group has lavished $1.3 million in donations on Johnson, he points out, second only to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Channel 3000's Bill Wineke says that, yes, people kill people -- with guns. Why is the right of an 18-year-old to buy an assault rifle more important than the right of 19 children to stay alive?, he asks.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff comments that Memorial Day normally brings Americans together, but not this year. She writes that Republicans in Wisconsin have done their utmost to make getting guns easier, but adds that are gun-addled culture is starting to fall apart.
But, in a MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk host Dan O'Donnell lists a numbers of what he claims to be "myths" about mass shootings in America. He contends that based on population it's untrue the U.S. has more shootings than other countries.
Meanwhile, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska comes down on the side of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, insisting that we have to arm schools. No firearms in school is an invitation to mayhem, he asserts and adds an unarmed school is a dangerous school.
We need to amend our Constitution to make it clear that the 2nd Amendment doesn't include the right for Americans to carry AR-15s, says State Sen. Lena Taylor in a column for the Milwaukee Courier.