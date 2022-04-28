The Racine Journal Times sides with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos who is in the habit of kicking commentators off his social media accounts if he doesn't like what they are saying. As long as the sites are paid for by the politician, that is perfectly in their right, the paper editorializes, adding, however, that doesn't apply to accounts paid for by the public.
Speaking of Vos, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild says the speaker has caved again to Donald Trump. He has given another extension of Michael Gableman's troubled investigation of the 2020 election, obviously afraid if he didn't, he'd suffer the wrath of Trump.
Business blogger John Torinus is happy to see contractor Tim Michels announce his candidacy in the GOP primary race for governor. Finally, we have a heavyweight in the race, he maintains, chiding the other three Republicans for being tied to Donald Trump's Big Lie about the last election.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff, however, writes that Michels is no political outsider as he tries to claim. She points out that the muiltimillionaire Michels has been a longtime major contributor to Republican causes and holds views that are roughly the same as the other Republicans in the race.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says he is troubled to learn that Madison Mayor Rhodes Conway is proposing to replace median strip flower beds with painted concrete on several city streets. What a way to anger an entire city, he declares.
Making death threats is apparently ok with the Republican leadership, blogs Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman as he points to a recent declaration by an Oklahoma county GOP chair that Dr. Anthony Fauci should be tried and put in front of a firing squad. The Republican audience cheered.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is ecstatic over recent polls and political developments he says indicates that his side, the good guys, are winning. Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter is just one of the examples he provides.