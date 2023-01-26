The Racine Journal Times calls Republican Elections Commissioner Robert Spindell's "crowing" despicable. It's quite clear that the Milwaukee GOP attempted to suppress the Black vote in last fall's elections and to claim it should be proud of that as Spindell did, is appalling, the paper insists.
The Beloit Daily News' Bill Barth wonders if the Legislature's placement of advisory referendums on the April ballot is serving the people or serving themselves. Advisory ballots are just gaming the turnout, he insists, and actually mean nothing. If they really want the people to have a say, they would make the referendums binding, he adds.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy assails the radical views of State Supreme Court candidates Daniel Kelly and Jennifer Dorow. He writes that both got their legal training from a mediocre Bible-oriented school run by TV preacher Pat Robertson.
Republicans blocked the Democratic agenda for 12 years, so who will they blame?, asks Democurmudgeon John Peterson. The state will continue having trouble attracting workers if the GOP continues refusing to expand Medicaid, change the 1849 abortion law or refusing to adequately fund our schools, he contends.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey decries that in the first 24 days of January, there have been 39 mass shootings resulting in 69 deaths. Something is very wrong with American society, he insists.