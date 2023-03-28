Risky banks are back, proclaims columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion posting, adding that bankers seldom learn from history. He underscores how Wisconsin's two senators, Republican Ron Johnson and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, voted on easing bank regulations which is being blamed for the Silicon Valley Bank failure. Johnson voted to roll back safeguards, Baldwin voted against, he details.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says people in Kewaunee County have a right to be angry about the Department of Justice's paltry settlement of a corporate farm improperly spreading manure that has contaminated many wells.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman insists that it's time for Milwaukee Cong. Gwen Moore to retire. He claims she is no longer at the forefront in representing Milwaukee and it's time to give others a chance at the seat.
Blogger Dave Cieslewicz believes that Wisconsin Supreme Court justices need to be appointed, not elected. He claims that this election proves that we can no longer rely on supposedly nonpartisan elections to selected our justices.
Meanwhile, in a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel guest column, Milwaukee Circuit Court Judge Ellen Brostrom writes that democracy is at risk by sending Dan Kelly back to the court. She points to his role in trying to overturn the 2000 election as the reason why.
Visiting fellow Sean Kennedy does a piece for the conservative Badger Institute in which he argues that the latest crime figures show a Milwaukee in trouble. The 2022 numbers, he contends, show that the city is far less safe than just a few years ago.