The Racine Journal Times believes the Legislature needs to revise the state law on ballot collection. It's wrong to allow the ambiguous situation on who can deliver absentee ballots to fester, a victim of lawsuits that have only contributed to the voters' confusion, the paper editorializes.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey tells the story of a Milwaukee mother who says that Waukesha Skateland refused entry to her Black daughter and three other teens, claiming they don't allow Milwaukee kids entry. Causey reports that a white Milwaukee County supervisor, miffed at the report, took his child to Skateland and was allowed in.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman insists that Tommy Thompson has just trashed all the good will that he earned while serving as interim president of the UW System by traveling to Florida to visit Donald Trump, presumably to pave the way for a possible run for governor again.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos should not be dismissive of a Dane County judge's ruling that he is in contempt of court. His claim that the ruling was made by a "liberal" judge demonstrates how far away we drifted from our core values, he contends.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign gives its influence peddler for April to the Washington, D.C.-based group called "For Our Future." The Super PAC, which supports Democratic candidates for state and federal offices, has spent $2.1 million in Wisconsin since it was formed in 2016, the WDC reports.