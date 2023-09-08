In a column that appears on the Wisconsin Examiner website, retired Dane County Circuit Court Judge Richard Niess proclaims that the GOP legislators' threats to impeach Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz is nothing less than extortion.
Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, in a column posting on WisOpinion, remarks on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' last stand. He shows he will stop a nothing to jump over every hurdle to usurp the people's will, she contends.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's James Causey writes that Deion Sanders' suicide attempt confession comes just at the right time during suicide prevention month. It's a strong message that suicide discussions are needed, he adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that places that forbid the carrying of firearms -- schools, for example -- should be held liable when a shooter enters and begins mowing down unarmed people iniside.
Lee Newspapers ethics columnist Richard Kyte asks if young people have a lesser work ethic. He and other panelists discuss that question as students head back to college on a recurring podcast.