Restore nonpartisanship to the State Supreme Court, argues columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion posting. He calls attention to Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce's Scott Hanley declaring that this April's court election is "for all the marbles" and how the corporate lobby will pull out all the stops to maintain conservative control. He says that fortunately there are candidates who want to change the court acting politically.
Milwaukee blogger Dan Shafer is wondering if the action by the Milwaukee County Board means the end of the opposition to the Department of Transportation's eight-lane widening of I-94 in the city. The 8-9 vote against the six-lane option was a significant loss to the eight-lane opponents, he says.
In a column for the papers of the Adams Publishing Group, retired environmental engineer Bruce Moore explains that a major piece of climate change is the result of we humans consuming much more than we used to do. Dampening the effects of climate change depends on action by all of us, he adds.
The Racine Journal Times praises the hundreds of Racine and Kenosha area students who collected thousands of pounds of non-perishable food to help stock food banks for the holidays. Santa has lots of names to add to his nice list this Christmas, the paper adds.
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor says that all she wants for Christmas are drones and state law to regulate them. She explains the problems the popularity of drones are causing to air space and warns that the state must get involved.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's David Haynes pens a retirement column in which he explores his years in the newspaper business and the importance of Americans keeping solid local journalism alive.